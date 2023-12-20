Victim of Green River Killer Identified 40 Years Later

More than 40 years after disappearing, a victim of the Green River killer has been identified by DNA technology, authorities said.

Lori Anne Razpotnik went missing in 1982 after leaving her home in Lewis County, Washington. She was just 15 years old at the time and was never seen again.

She is said to be a victim of Gary Ridgway, known as the Green River Killer, for his string of murders during the early 1980s.

“On Dec. 30, 1985, employees of the City of Auburn were called to investigate a car over an embankment on the 2000 block of Mt. View Drive Southwest. They discovered potential human remains and the Green River Task Force was called in to investigate. During a search of the area, detectives and search and rescue personnel found a second set of human remains. The two victims could not be immediately identified, and they were referred to as Bones 16 and Bones 17.

“Ridgway, dubbed the Green River Killer, led investigators to this spot in 2002 and admitted to placing the victims there. He pleaded guilty to both murders in 2003.

“Lori Anne was discovered to be Bones 17. In 2012, Bones 16 was identified through DNA testing and discovered to be Sandra Majors, who was 20 years old when she went missing in 1982.

“Dave Reichert, the former King County Sheriff, helped to capture Ridgway. He was at the scene when Lori Anne’s remains were found. He said this identification brings back sad memories for him and other detectives who had to investigate Ridgway’s murders.”

Ridgway, now 74, was convicted of 48 separate murders between the 1980s and 90s. He is currently serving a life sentence, without the possibility of parole, in Utah.

