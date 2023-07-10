Sofia Vergara Turns 51, Shows Off Incredible Looks In Birthday Posts

It may be hard to believe, Colombian and America actress Sofia Vergara turned 51 years old on July 10. So what better time to celebrate her many selfies?

Along with acting, Vergara has been a model and TV personality. She has appeared in films such as the film Chasing Papi, Four Brothers and Tyler Perry’s comedies Meet the Browns and Madea Goes to Jail. And of course, had a recurring role on Modern Family.

She has also modeled or been a spokesperson for the likes of Walmart, Pepsi and Head & Shoulders shampoo.

While a lot of people likely don’t know this, Vergara is admittedly a natural blonde. But fans know her as a brunette. Sometimes, she’s asked to dye her hair to a darker color for her roles.

Vergara was actually discovered by a photographer while walking on a beach in Colombia back when she was just 17. She soon thereafter took acting classes and was cast in her first commercial.

Thirty-four years later, it’s safe to say she’s still going strong.