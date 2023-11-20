‘Sopranos’ Actress Dead At 89

Suzanne Shepherd, who played the mother of Carmela Soprano in the hit HBO series ‘The Sopranos’ has reportedly died at the age of 89. A cause of death has not yet been released. Shepherd reportedly died peacefully in her home in New York.

USA Today reports on her death…

Suzanne Shepherd, famous for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” has died at 89.

The “celebrated actress, director, and legendary acting teacher and private coach passed away peacefully in her home in New York City in the early morning hours” on Friday, her agent Sarah Fargo told USA TODAY in a statement on Sunday.

Fargo added: “A memorial service will be announced early in the new year.”

Shepherd starred as Mary DeAngelis, the mother of Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco), in the HBO drama “The Sopranos” from 2000 to 2007.

“Sopranos” star Ray Abruzzo paid tribute to Shepherd on Instagram Saturday, writing, “Sad to hear of the passing of Suzanne Shepherd. A force of nature.”

“Sopranos” alum Chris Caldovino, who appeared as Billy Leotardo in 2004 and 2007, shared his condolences under Abruzzo’s post. “Rest In Peace ❤️,” he wrote.

