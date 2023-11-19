Former First Lady Dead At 96

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, and former First Lady of the United States, has reportedly died after entering hospice care at her home just days ago. Carter was 96 years old.

The New York Post reports on her passing…

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of 39th President Jimmy Carter, died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96. Her family announced in May 2023 that she had been diagnosed with dementia and she later joined the former president on hospice care at their Plains home in November. Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was born in the small town of Plains, Georgia — the same town as her future husband — on Aug. 18, 1927, and was the eldest of four children. When she was just 13 years old, her father died from leukemia, forcing her mother to work as a dressmaker to support her children, according to her official White House biography. Despite having to help out at home as the oldest daughter, Carter continued her studies and graduated high school and eventually from Georgia Southwestern College. https://nypost.com/2023/11/19/news/former-first-lady-rosalynn-carter-dead-at-96/