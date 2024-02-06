Spice Girl in ‘Flood of Tears’ After F1 Husband Accused of Inappropriate Behavior

Geri Halliwell, best known as a member of the British pop act the Spice Girls, is said to be wildly upset over the allegations against her husband, Formula One racing boss Christian Horner, who’s been accused of inappropriate behavior toward a female colleague.

Horner, the chief Red Bull’s F1 team that features reigning three-time champion Max Verstappen, is being investigated by the company for the alleged misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Halliwell is standing by her man, a source told The Sun.

“Geri has been in floods of tears all weekend while looking after her kids,” the source said. “She is insisting Christian has done nothing wrong.”

The Sun went on to report:

“News of the allegations broke yesterday as the team boss was locked in preparations for Red Bull’s defense of their championship titles.

“Given Horner’s high-ranking position, the woman staffer is understood to have complained to the team’s parent company at Red Bull in Austria.

“Staff at the team’s UK base, in Milton Keynes, Bucks, claimed to have no knowledge of the allegations when approached yesterday.”

Horner and Halliwell have been married since 2015.

Red Bull also released a statement on the allegations.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible,” Red Bull officials said in the statement. “It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Sun added that “Horner is still allowed to work during the probe and is preparing for the beginning of the 2024 Formula 1 season next month at the Bahrain Grand Prix.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is under investigation over allegations of ‘inappropriate behavior.’ Pictured also is wife Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls. (Getty)