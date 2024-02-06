Biden Closes His Eyes, Shuts Down Mid-Sentence While Speaking About Hamas (Video)

During remarks given at the White House today by President Joe Biden, the President struggled at several points, at one time shutting down mid-sentence, and requiring help from a reporter to regain his train of thought.

President Biden appeared dazed and confused today from behind the White House podium. The President attempted to shift blame from himself, to his main competitor in the 2024 Presidential Election by claiming that “Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans friends” are responsible for the crisis at the Southern Border.

Even though it was Biden that refused to enforce the laws at our Border, the President still refuses to accept blame.

While speaking from the White House podium today, Biden struggled to remember the name of the terrorist organization Hamas. Biden can be quoted as saying, “There is some movement, and I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna, let me be choose my words — there’s some movement. There’s been a response from the, uh, there’s been a response from the opposition, but um…”

A reporter in the audience responded, saying, “Hamas?”

Biden answered, saying, “Yes, I’m sorry, from Hamas…” See a clip of that moment from Biden’s remarks from the White House below…

What is wrong with President Biden?