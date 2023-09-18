Trump On Biden’s Iran Deal: “I Brought 58 Hostages Home… And Never Paid Anything!”

Former President Donald Trump scolded the Biden Administration on Truth Social today for a deal with Iran in which the White House has agreed to send $6 Billion to Iran in exchange for five U.S. hostages. Trump can be quoted as saying…

Videos by Rare

“I brought 58 HOSTAGES home from many different countries, including North Korea, and I never paid anything. They all understood they MUST LET THESE PEOPLE COME HOME! Toward the end, it got so that countries didn’t even start the conversation asking for money, because they knew they would not get it. Once you pay, you always pay, & MANY MORE HOSTAGES WILL BE TAKEN. Our grossly incompetent ‘leader,’ Crooked Joe Biden, gave 6 BILLION DOLLARS for 5 people. Iran gave ZERO for 5. He’s Dumb as a ROCK!” President Donald Trump on Truth

Trump has stated in the past that it was the John Kerry Iran Deal that initially boosted his interest in running for President in 2016. It is obvious that Iran, and the billions of dollars that Democrats continually put into their pockets, is a large concern of the former President.

The former President is now leading Joe Biden nationally, being up at least 30 points in most Republican Primary polls. Despite attacks from the Biden Justice Department, President Trump’s popularity continues to soar.

Could Trump be the first President in more than 100 years to serve two separate non-consecutive terms as President? If the polls are accurate, it surely seems that Trump is in prime position to do just that.