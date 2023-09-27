Strike Ends, Hollywood Writers Free to Return to Work

Finally, after five months, the Hollywood writers’ strike has reached an end, and everyone is free to return to work Wednesday.

This is all the result of union members approving a new contract agreement with the studio, ending what was a historic halt in television and movie production. Or more specifically, a strike that last nearly a full half-year.

This is great news for late-night talk shows, which were the first to go dark. They will likely be the first to resume. Scripted shows, however, could take a while longer — as the actors guild is still on strike.

Writers hold signs while picketing in front of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Per The Associated Press:

“The writers still have to vote to ratify the contract themselves in early October, but lifting the strike will allow them to work during that process, the guild told members in an email.

“After Tuesday’s board votes, the contracts were released for the first time to the writers, who had not yet been given any details on the deal, which their leaders called ‘exceptional.’

“The three-year agreement includes significant wins in the main areas writers had fought for –compensation, length of employment, size of staffs and control of artificial intelligence — matching or nearly equaling what they had sought at the outset of the strike.“

So rejoice, America. New scripts are coming your way. We think.