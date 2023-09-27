Woman Arrested for Setting House on Fire With Brother Inside

A woman from Hummelstown, Pa., has been arrested after allegedly igniting a home with her brother inside. Thankfully, a police officer’s quick thinking allowed the brother to get out unscathed and prevented major damage to the property.

Tiffany Look, 49, has been accused of arson after using gasoline to start the blaze, police said. Her act was reportedly caught on security cameras from around the neighborhood.

WHP reported that the alert police officer said “he spotted a home’s front porch on fire while he was on patrol on Saturday. A second officer reportedly jumped in and helped to extinguish the flames before the fire spread to the house.”

Look’s brother told police right away he that he believed his sister had set the fire. The two have ben at odds since their father died, causing a disagreement over who gets the home, the brother added to police.

Tiffany Look admitted to setting a house on fire with her brother inside, police say. (Hummelstown Police/WHP)

Look later admitted to starting the fire when questioned by police. But she did not provide a reason why, authorities said.

“With the assistance of numerous residents, officials state they were able to piece together several surveillance videos, determining that the fire was arson,” WHP wrote.

She is now being held on the following charges:

Arson-danger of death or bodily injury.

Arson-recklessly place inhabited building in danger.

Arson-possess explosive/incendiary material with intent.

Criminal mischief-arson.

Recklessly endangering another person.

Arson-dangerous burning endangering person or property.

No word on whether Look has patched things up with her brother, or who may end up getting the house.