Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Appears On CNN With Ridiculous New Spray Tan (Video)

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on CNN recently with a different look than usual. Buttigieg appears to have been hitting the tanning booths, as he has suddenly developed a tan!

How does this Transportation Secretary have the time to tan? Remember, this guy told us that he was ‘completely absorbed’ in his ‘day job’ as Transportation Secretary just months ago. How did he have time to tan?

For comparison, see Buttigieg making that statement about his ‘day job’ two months ago below…

See a clip of Buttigieg showing his new tan on CNN below…

After years of calling Donald Trump ‘orange’, it appears that Pete Buttigieg and others are stealing his look (and don’t look near as cool doing so!).

Simply embarrassing!

What do you think?

