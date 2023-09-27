Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Appears On CNN With Ridiculous New Spray Tan (Video)

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on CNN recently with a different look than usual. Buttigieg appears to have been hitting the tanning booths, as he has suddenly developed a tan!
How does this Transportation Secretary have the time to tan? Remember, this guy told us that he was ‘completely absorbed’ in his ‘day job’ as Transportation Secretary just months ago. How did he have time to tan?
For comparison, see Buttigieg making that statement about his ‘day job’ two months ago below…
"Will see a Pete Buttigieg on the ticket for 2024?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023
Pete Buttigieg: "Uhh, not anytime soon, I'm completely absorbed in this day job" pic.twitter.com/9zPmbRGfWL
See a clip of Buttigieg showing his new tan on CNN below…
Pete Buttigieg unintentionally describes Biden's failure to secure the southern border:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2023
"We see a repeated pattern here, which is creating a problem or contributing to a problem, and then trying to score points off that same problem. We see it at the border!" pic.twitter.com/oSasMkI3Eg
After years of calling Donald Trump ‘orange’, it appears that Pete Buttigieg and others are stealing his look (and don’t look near as cool doing so!).
Simply embarrassing!