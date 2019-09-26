YUCK. Subway, you have some more explaining to do. There is nothing, absolutely nothing fresh about this. If you live in Chicago, you might want to stay away from the Subway near 69th Street and Ashland. Authorities decided to shut down the restaurant after a video surfaced on social media showing a worker wiping down a counter with a dirty mop that she had just used on the floor.

The Chicago Department of Public Health hung a “License Suspended” sign on the window, obviously, and locked the doors after telling customers they had to leave the sandwich shop. According to the location’s inspection history, the restaurant had a number of issues throughout the years. Most notably, failing back to back inspection in 2017. Some of the issues included food not meeting the appropriate temperature requirements, and workers washing their hands with only water.

Here’s a short clip of the @SUBWAY worker using the mop to clean the soda counter. pic.twitter.com/8xBHVZWdU6 — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) September 26, 2019

This isn’t the first time a subway employee was caught on camera doing something abominably gross. Back in January, a subway worker was caught putting her bare feet near the prep area where the footlong sandwiches are made. The health department also got word of the incident which took place in Michigan. Still, it doesn’t stop the fact that the employee, who was actually the owner’s wife, decided to just chill out and put her nasty feet near the food.

I don’t know, seems to me like these Subway employees might need some good good training from their managers. No, you know what, get these Subway CEO’s to do a nationwide training, because this is getting out of hand.