Suspect Arrested in Connection With Nevada Stabbing, Double Shooting

Police have now arrested a suspect accused of shooting two people and stabbing a third last week in Reno, Nevada.

Douglas Weese, 38, allegedly committed the crimes at 3:10 a.m. local time on Sept. 2 near S. Virginia and Thoma streets. All three victims were hospitalized and listed in stable condition, per KOLO.

Police added that Weese and the victims had “interaction” before he turned violent. It has no been determined whether the victims were male or female, or both.

Douglas Weese. (Reno Police Department)

Not long after the incident, Weese was found at a local hotel and taken into custody without incident, police said. He reportedly lived at the hotel. Details on what led to the alleged crime have not been released.

Weese was arrested on two charges of battery with a deadly weapon. KOLO reports:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. KOLO

“At the scene, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds and one with stab wounds,” KRNV added. “During the course of the investigation, officers determined the incident stemmed from an earlier interaction between the suspect and the victims, and that the suspect lived in a nearby hotel.”