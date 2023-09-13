Biden Struggles To Speak Coherently During Cabinet Meeting (Video)

President Joe Biden struggled to speak today at the White House during a convened meeting with his ‘Cancer cabinet’ that took place at 2:30 pm EST. During that meeting, Biden briefly spoke with reporters.

While speaking to reporters, President Joe Biden struggled to complete a coherent sentence. He repeated himself several times, interjecting entire sentences between his words. The President appeared tired, and confused. Biden can be quoted as saying while speaking with reporters, “.and ensure that each— we reach the historical underserved communities. Historically unde— there’s a lot of underserved communities. A matter of fact, my work on trying to move on the environment and global warming..”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "…and ensure that each— we reach the historical underserved communities. Historically unde— there's a lot of underserved communities. A matter of fact, my work on trying to move on the environment and global warming…" pic.twitter.com/XuKlsbJlzf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

This President’s struggles continue to be a glaring problem as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy just yesterday launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden. One can only imagine what is going through Biden’s mind at this point, if anything at all.

This President continues to be a total embarrassment!