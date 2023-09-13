Biden Struggles To Speak Coherently During Cabinet Meeting (Video)

0 Votes

President Joe Biden struggled to speak today at the White House during a convened meeting with his ‘Cancer cabinet’ that took place at 2:30 pm EST. During that meeting, Biden briefly spoke with reporters.

Videos by Rare

While speaking to reporters, President Joe Biden struggled to complete a coherent sentence. He repeated himself several times, interjecting entire sentences between his words. The President appeared tired, and confused. Biden can be quoted as saying while speaking with reporters, “.and ensure that each— we reach the historical underserved communities. Historically unde— there’s a lot of underserved communities. A matter of fact, my work on trying to move on the environment and global warming..”

See a clip of that moment below…

This President’s struggles continue to be a glaring problem as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy just yesterday launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden. One can only imagine what is going through Biden’s mind at this point, if anything at all.

This President continues to be a total embarrassment!

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daycare Workers Arrested for Using ‘Excessive Force’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Runs Out Of Briefing After Hunter Biden Question (Video)