Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Four in Georgia Dead After Shootout With Police

A man sought for the murder of four people in Hampton, Georgia, was killed by gunfire in a standoff with police that left two officers wounded, authorities said.

Andre Longmore, 40, allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing at police as they closed in the suspect accused of killing four individuals between the ages of 65-67 in a shooting rampage. Longmore was considered armed and dangerous — and on the run — after those deaths.

A deputy was shot in the back during the gunfire exchange and is expected to survive. Another suffered more severe injuries, though police did not say to what extent.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett speaks to reporters. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

“We gave chase, reengaged the suspect, he produced a handgun again, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was neutralized,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett told reporters.

“… The monster is dead. The citizens of Hampton, the county of Henry, the metro Atlanta area, and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight. The suspect is off the street.”

The manhunt for Longmore began Saturday, with authorities offering a $10,000 reward for information that led to his arrest. At the time, Scandrett issued a direct message to Longmore.

“Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole you may be residing in and bring you to custody,” Scandrett said.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that led to the death of suspect Andre Longmore. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

The victims were identified as Scott Levitt, 67, Shirley Levitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers, 66, by Hampton Police Chief James Turner. All four lived in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton.

Hampton is a small town of about 8,000 and about a 40-mile drive from Atlanta.