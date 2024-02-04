Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’ At Grammys

Taylor Swift, who many speculate is being propped up by worldly political forces ahead of her endorsement of Democrat President Joe Biden in the coming months, announced that she will be releasing a new album called ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’.

The looming endorsement from Swift was hinted at this week, as Biden 2024 re-election co-chair Mitch Landrieu told the Washington Post, “I have no idea if Taylor Swift would actively offer herself or not, but of course he’d love to have her endorsement.”

The President who has brought us record inflation, dragged us back into endless foreign wars in the Middle East, and decimated the American working man is now relying on Taylor Swift, a pop star, for votes in the 2024 Election.

It appears, through her prominent coverage on the Grammys tonight, and her upcoming prominent role in the Super Bowl, that the media establishment is doing everything within their power to promote Swift ahead of this looming endorsement.

It is believed that billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros, who has contributed millions of dollars to the Democrat Party and their affiliates for decades, is behind the push to make Swift as visible as possible ahead of her endorsement of Biden. See a clip of Swift discussing the Soros’ involvement in the purchase of her music from back in 2019 below…

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also strangely became the spokesman for Pfizer, one of the three major producers of the COVID-19 vaccine, earlier this year. Could it be a coincidence that two individuals, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, with vast and serious connections to the most fervent elements of the Democrat Party, are being given the largest spotlight in the world?

Stephen Miller is right. What is happening with Taylor Swift is not organic. It is being manufactured by the mainstream media.

As somebody who deals with the flow of information, I get a front row seat to how this all works. Those who promote Taylor Swift, and in truth, kiss her ass, get promoted. They get more recommendations, a higher placement on search engines, and get better monetization numbers.

There is a calculated effort within the systems designed to control the flow of information to promote Taylor Swift, and to never, ever show her in a negative light.

We don’t play hero worship at Rare. We tell it like it is. The truth is that Taylor Swift is not really that talented. If anything, she’s cold, and calculated.

How is it that Jeff Bezos, who created a great, useful, universally appreciated service like Amazon is disparaged, laughed at, and made to be a villain for his wealth, yet people like Taylor Swift, who peddle influence for some of the most nefarious people on Earth, are beloved for it?

When Taylor Swift makes a billion dollars from pimping out her teenage fans to the Democrat political establishment, it’s empowerment. When a man like Jeff Bezos creates a revolutionary company and product that actually improves the lives of Americans, he’s greedy. Evil. Manipulative.

It’s wrong.