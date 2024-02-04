San Francisco 49ers Mom Declares War On Taylor Swift Ahead of Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery may be preparing for the Super Bowl, leaving him little time to talk trash, but that hasn’t stopped his mother, Lisa McCaffery. Earlier this week, Lisa McCaffery issued a statement saying that she will be boycotting Taylor Swift until the Super Bowl.

During a recent episode of her podcast, McCaffery’s mom can be quoted as saying, “I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next 11 days. I love her, I love the relationship—but yep, we are boycotting any T-Swift song.”

She added, “If she pops up on the radio station—and my oldest son, Max, and I are big Swifties—nope. She’s dead to us this week.”

While the Chiefs have the better quarterback as of this minute, the San Francisco 49ers are an unbelievably talented team, and though they failed to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs several years ago in the 2019 Super Bowl, I believe that they will reach the finish line this time.

The main difference in this game, especially in comparison to the last Super Bowl matchup between these two teams, is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy is leaps and bounds ahead of former quarterback Jimmy Garopollo.

In all honesty, the only reason we have not seen the 49ers and Chiefs square off in the Super Bowl last year is that the 49ers had to play the NFC Conference Championship game in Philadelphia without a single quarterback. Philadelphia undoubtedly advanced to the cheapest, and most undeserved Super Bowl appearance in NFL history.