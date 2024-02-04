Biden Forgets Where He Is, Starts Screaming Again In Las Vegas (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a campaign speech in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight just ahead of the Democrat primary in the State. Biden comfortably, and as expected, won the South Carolina Democrat Primary just days ago after illegally boxing out his main opponent, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who chose to leave the Democrat Primary to become an Independent candidate for President instead.

During Biden’s speech tonight in Las Vegas, the President struggled to read from his teleprompter, at points mixing up his words, and at others pausing for odd amounts of time. The President can be quoted as saying during one of the more troubling parts of his speech, “I make no apologize – no apologies for being the most pro-union president in American history.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden: "I make no apologize – no apologies for being the most pro-union president in American history."



In reality, one of Joe Biden's first executive orders was to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline, killing thousands of union jobs. pic.twitter.com/XjpwAmnpro — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2024

While Biden may claim to be pro-Union, his policies, especially as it relates to green energy, will ultimately leave millions of union employees, especially those in the auto-manufacturing business, unemployed… Permanently.

Also during his remarks, Biden actually forgot where he was, telling the crowd, “It’ll take you from here to Las Vegas!”

Just one problem… You’re in Las Vegas, Joe! See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden, while in Las Vegas: "It'll take you from here to Las Vegas" pic.twitter.com/F4XFv6ZWKL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2024

Embarrassing and pathetic.