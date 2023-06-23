Tucker Carlson Says Robert Kennedy Despised by Media, But Will Win Anyway

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has predicted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will win the Democratic nomination.

Videos by Rare

According to Carlson, RFK Jr. is despised by the media for suggesting that more information he has covered throughout his career related to Big Pharma… but that won’t matter to the people, Carlson suggested during his Tucker on Twitter broadcast.

And yes, RFK Jr. is disliked by the mainstream media even more than Donald Trump, Carlson said.

“When Trump rolled out his presidential campaign in 2015, the New York Times waited until the 17th paragraph of the story to attack him,” Carlson said. “But as well known as he is,’ the paper said at the time, ‘Trump is also widely disliked.’ And then they cited a poll to back it up.

READ OUR ARTICLE HERE

“That was the attack on Trump. Eight years later, the Times attacked Bobby Kennedy in the very first sentence of the story. Quote, ‘Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,’ the paper declared, ‘announced a presidential campaign on Wednesday built on re-litigating COVID-19 shutdowns and shaking Americans’ faith in science.’

“Shaking American’s faith in science. Imagine if you were an ordinary New York Times subscriber reading that over coffee in your pre-war, rent-controlled duplex on Columbus Avenue. You’d think Bobby Jennedy just declared war on the enlightenment. ‘My fellow Americans, I have come to shake your faith in science. Join me as I drag our nation back to the medieval period.’ You’d be appalled.”

RFK Jr. himself already suggested the mainstream media seems to be disregarding his candidacy.

“Places like CNN, which have invited many of the Republican candidates who have much, much less polling support that I do, to do town halls and express themselves on their important TV shows, has not treated me that way. I think that’s interesting,” he said.