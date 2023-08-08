Team Addo Working To Support Veterans With Ford Bronco, $10,000 Cash Giveaway

Team Addo is a charity based in Tampa, Florida that works to assist Veterans in their transition from Military life to civilian life. The services they provide to Veterans free-of-charge range from career development, to education and training, mental health support, and community engagement.

The charity was founded by James Boggs, a 20-year Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and United States Army.

Testimonies from Veterans who have received assistance from Team Addo highlight the importance of their work in helping our heroes establish the building blocks of their lives after Military service.

Team Addo helped Sergeant Micheal Hofhenke get prepared for an internship interview that Hofhenke was able to turn into his post-military career. A portion of his testimony from their website reads,

It wasn’t until I received a call to schedule an interview about a professional internship that I applied for. First thing that popped in my mind, what would I wear? One thing service members do not have to worry about when they wake up in the morning is what to wear. However, in the civilian world you do. The closest thing I had to professional attire was my Army Service Uniform. And that wasn’t happening. Not to mention, I am not the most stylish person around. This is where TEAM ADDO and The Tampa Bay Veterans Closet came to the rescue. The process was effortless. As a result, I was looking top notch in my interview. And thankfully, I got the internship that led me to the job I currently have. The Tampa Bay Veterans Closet was a blessing in a time of need and I can’t thank them enough! Sergeant Micheal Hofhenke

In order to raise money to continue to assist veterans like Sergeant Hofhenke, and so many others, Team Addo is now offering raffle tickets to win a 2022 Ford Bronco and $10,000 cash. Tickets for this giveaway are only $100.

There is no limit to which those who have served our Nation deserve. Team Addo is working to ensure that Veterans are taken care of, and they need your support to continue to do so.

Enter this giveaway today, and help Veterans get the help that they deserve!