Biden Claims Grand Canyon Is ‘Ninth Wonder Of The World’ (Video)

While it is widely accepted that there are seven wonders of the world, US President Joe Biden shared his insight on a total of nine.

Following yet another vacation as president for Joe Biden, the US commander in chief took a trip to the Grand Canyon. His original goal was to announce the creation of a new monument. The point of the monument was to recognize the Native American Tribes and their heritage in the lands around the Grand Canyon area. This certainly was not all Biden had in mind however.

The Biden Administration took the opportunity to promote the ‘dire necessity’ of green energy and the daunting outlook of global warming. Aside from all the alarmism and attacks on truth and so forth, Biden had yet another trick up his sleeve. He announced: “[The] Grand Canyon, one of the earth’s nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally.” Joe then added for effect: “Think of that.”

Biden says the Grand Canyon is "one of the earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world — literally!" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BnNyzl0HDH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

We here at Rare have in fact thought of that. Turns out the math isn’t quite right. While the Grand Canyon is considered one of the seven ‘natural wonders’ of the world, it is not one of the seven ‘wonders’ of the world. Not to mention, it is certainly not one of nine.

The seven wonders of the world are considered to be: The Colosseum in Italy, the Great Wall of China, Chichén Itzá in Mexico, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, Petra in Jordan, Machu Picchu in Peru, and the Taj Mahal in India. One can only wonder what other numbers Biden and his administration are fudging.