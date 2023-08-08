Biden Administration Lied To Americans About Inflation (Video)

The Biden Administration has received much backlash over many of their policies, particularly surrounding the use of American taxes, and the path to inflation. It turns out the backlash was warranted.

A video provided by RNC Research shows that the so called “Bidenomics” has not proven itself capable of aiding the American economy. President Joe Biden and his administration have been denying the plausibility of rising inflation since starting his term as President.

The video begins with several clips dating back to 2021 of Democrats and the Biden Administration claiming that inflation will not be an issue under Biden. One clip shows Biden say: “the overwhelming consensus is, it’s gonna pop up a little bit, then go back down.” Other scenes show the administration claiming the high prices are a good sign and along with similar statements. At one point Biden goes so far as to say: “I don’t know anyone who is worried about inflation.”

The fact of the matter is that inflation has not dropped. Instead the American people are paying more for groceries, transportation, and so forth. Biden’s claims about inflation rising and falling back down are fundamentally untrue. It turns out that since 2020, the end of Donald Trump’s term as President and the beginning of Biden’s, inflation has reportedly risen roughly 17%. Though the yearly inflation rate has dropped since 2022, the rate is compounding.

To put this into perspective, a $100 item in December of 2020, would have cost $104 in June of 2021, $113 in June of 2022, and $117 in June of 2023. This means that, even though the “rate” has slowed since 2022, the total inflation continues to hit the pockets of the American people. These numbers pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics seem to suggest a failing Bidenomics, along with shedding light on the truth behind the shady explanations of inflation rates “cooling off.” The rate has slowed, inflation as a whole unfortunately continues to rise.