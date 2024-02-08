Special Counsel Says Biden Forgot When He Was Vice President During Interview

Special counsel Robert Hur released his 388-page report on the Biden classified documents investigation today. Within his investigation, Hur found that Biden ‘willfully’ retained classified documents in his residences, but recommended no charges in the matter.

The report reads, “Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.”

The report then goes on to state that Biden withheld “documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan” and “handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods,” in the years after his Vice Presidency.

Hur also states that Biden came across to investigators as an “elderly man with a poor memory.” The shocking report also details that Biden could not remember which years he served as Vice President during the investigation.

If Biden cannot remember something as simple as the years he served as Vice President, how could he possibly be able to execute the duties of the office of President of the United States?

The report eventually concludes, “However, for the reasons summarized below, we conclude that the evidence does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Why was Mar-A-Lago raided for classified documents while Biden won’t even be charged for willfully retaining classified documents?