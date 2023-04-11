Texas Man Leaves 6-Figure Tech Job for Epic 2,300-Mile Horseback Journey from Austin to Seattle

Why work a regular old job when you could use all the money you’ve made to just travel? Especially if you can save loads of money on airfare or gas?

That’s what one Texas man has decided. So he quit his six-figure job to act like this is 1899 — and travel from Austin to Seattle. And he’s doing it on a horse, thank you very much.

Cyril Bertheau said he intends to travel through New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho before ending up in Seattle, where he will stay for a week. Then he’ll turn around and help back home — where he will then be unemployed.

Or at least, he will probably no longer be working for tech and transportation company aifleet.

“In my family, the Bertheau, there’s a tradition that the eldest son of each generation does a great, big adventure,” Bertheau told Fox 7. “It’s kind of my turn.”

Making the story even more, uh, interesting is the fact Bertheau bought the horse, Shiok, on Craigslist. He intends to ride Shiok for five full days per week with one-half day and one day of rest.

“Rest is going to be important,” Bertheau told KXAN. “I have to take care of him and make sure he recovers.”

Along with saving dough by not paying for transportation (beyond the horse, of course), Bertheau won’t be staying at hotels or AirBNBs. Instead, he’ll be camping.

And of course, he will be documenting his trip on TikTok.

And yes, this truly is a long long of adventures involving his family. It started with his grandfather, who once traveled the desert on foot. Then his dad backpacked around the globe in 1984.

“We are a little bit nervous because he is by himself on a horse, he’s going to be in all sorts of situations… but that’s part of the adventure,” Eric Bertheau told Fox 7. “Almost, I wish I was him. I wish I could do it again.”