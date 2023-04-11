Maria Shriver Played Matchmaker for Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s love story began with an unlikely meeting at church. Fast-forward five years later, and the beautiful couple is celebrating Easter in full family fashion.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Was with Husband Chris Pratt, Maria Shriver, and Daughters This Easter

“Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one,” wrote the 33-year-old author and daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger on Instagram.

Videos by Rare

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares two daughters with husband and actor Chris Pratt. Their eldest, Lyla Maria, is two and a half; Eloise Christina is almost one year old.

Schwarzenegger posted a carousel of photos showing their two little girls hugging each other, followed by another of Katherine as a young girl hugging her sister Christina. Next was a photo of Maria Shriver laying on a picnic blanket, laughing, wearing a swimsuit and baseball cap. Next to her was her granddaughter, Eloise.

The love kept flowing. Scrolling right, the next photo featured Eloise and Lyla sitting in a two-directional stroller and looking adorable in onesie pajamas. Behind them were desert grasses and sand. Next were tropical flowers as a sunset illuminated the sky. Then we see Katherine holding up her younger daughter in a pool somewhere on a gorgeous turquoise coastline. Little Eloise is seen crawling in a bunny onesie and sunhat on the grass.

And then finally, we see the happy couple who made this all happen: Katherine and Chris. They’re hugging and smiling for the camera, sitting at a restaurant, and beaming with joy. Schwarzenegger wears a two-piece floral silk ensemble bearing her fit belly and Pratt looks casual in a blue Hawaiian shirt, khakis, and sunglasses. The couple has fresh tans and are holding each other’s hands. The post ends with a video of palm trees waving in the breeze against a bright blue sky.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Met at Church in 2018

This is the first Easter for Eloise and the first for Lyla as an older sibling. As pure bliss emanates from the happy family, we are reminded that the holiday is all about rebirth and new beginnings. Indeed, this is quite the metaphor for Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine, as the two met when he was struggling with life and heartbreak and looking for guidance.

Chris Pratt once told Drew Barrymore that he and Katherine met at church when he was “struggling and felt really broken.” She was sitting in the front pew, and he couldn’t stop looking at her.

“You kind of don’t want to be like, ‘Whoa, who is that?’ at church, you know what I mean,” he said. “But I was kind of sneaking some glances and I was like, ‘Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I’m broken, help me.’”

Pratt had recently divorced his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, in 2017, after a decade together. They share a son, Jack, who was born prematurely in August of 2012.

Maria Shriver Played Matchmaker for Schwarzenegger and Pratt

According to Pratt and Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver set them up together soon after that meeting at church. Both have individually told Drew Barrymore that Shriver is quite the matchmaker — and both have offered up her services to help Barrymore find a man!

Between Shriver and, as Pratt puts it, faith in God, his life turned around in the blink of an eye.

“God has a fast-forward button,” Pratt told Barrymore. “When it’s right, boom. You fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family… My own journey, finding a higher power and leaning on that and being like, ‘please save me,’ and then feeling saved. And then shortly later finding the woman of my dreams. [You just need] faith.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt went public with their relationship in December of 2018. They married in June of 2019 in Montecito, California. Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt was born in August of 2020. Her sister Eloise Christina was born in May of 2022.

Chris Pratt has been a household name for decades, beginning with his breakthrough on Parks and Recreation. The Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star obviously bring a lot of bread to the table, but his wife also has her own successful career.

Family Is Everything for Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote a New York Times best-selling book in 2010 when she was just 21 years old. Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back focused on self-help and led to two more self-help books. Now that she’s a mother, she’s authored two children’s books and has a popular Instagram Live series called BDA Baby (Before, During, After Baby). She also hosts a podcast, The Gift of Forgiveness.

Last month, Katherine Schwarzenegger was a keynote speaker at DSW’s Best Foot Forward panel and luncheon. She spoke about the importance of asking for help as a working mother.

“I would’ve dramatically suffered, had I not brought my mom and my sister with me,” said Schwarzenegger. “I’m a big believer — I feel like on Instagram we see all these moms that are like, ‘I’m doing it all, I’m doing it all, I’m doing it all on my own,’ blah-blah and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do it all on my own’… That, I feel, is such a big struggle for women in general, but I think especially if you’re balancing multiple roles, is saying, ‘I need help today,’ and that’s okay.”

The strength and bond of women in the family have been a lifelong gift for Katherine Schwarzenegger. What could be more beautiful than to see the gift keep giving.