The ladies of “The View” had a little bit of fun on Tuesday when they took a few stabs at President Trump for his claim that he would have run into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the midst of the shooting that killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day.





“The View” played the clip of Trump saying “I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon” and when they cut back to the hosts, the ladies didn’t know what to say. After a momentary awkward quiet, guest Patton Oswalt retorted “how did that room not burst into laughter?”

TRUMP SAYS HE'D HAVE RUSHED INTO FL SCHOOL: The president says he would have run into Stoneman Douglas High School during the deadly shooting — even if he was unarmed. We discuss the comment: pic.twitter.com/CzC0Q0u3UK — The View (@TheView) February 27, 2018

Whoopi Goldberg added her point, saying “I think everyone’s mouth was hanging open.”

Before long, the hosts brought up the now famous tape of Donald Trump jumping away from an eagle when it lunged at him. And here’s GIF of that moment (via GIPHY) in case you didn’t catch it:

When Meghan McCain, usually the conservative voice in the room, weighed in, she didn’t take it any more seriously. McCain said “messaging — this is a really stupid thing to say on a lot of different levels.” She went on to say that Trump should have named the heroes who died in the school.

The ladies closed the segment with Joy Behar suggesting that Turmp’s push to arm teachers is “just a distraction to keep people off the gun control topic until it all blows over and everybody forgets about it.”

“The View” hosts have almost all voiced support for gun control laws though Meghan McCain has said that the Democrats are to blame for not renewing the assault weapons ban, citing the fact that they held both houses of congress and the White House in 2009 and 2010 and were not able to make any major legislative changes to gun laws.