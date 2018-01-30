Tim Allen has been off the air for a while since his show “Last Man Standing” was cancelled by ABC, which angry fans attributed to Allen’s conservative politics. But the “Home Improvement” star is returning with a role in the documentary “No Safe Spaces,” which is slated for a fall release.





The film is the brainchild of comedian Adam Carolla and talk radio host Dennis Prager. The pair say that their aim is promote free speech in a landscape that’s increasingly hostile toward conservative viewpoints. Carolla told the New York Post “nothing kills comedy like people who are constantly offended.” He added, “it’s impossible to be funny if we’re not allowed to poke fun at each other and that’s what’s happening with a new generation of people who seem to be offended for a living.”

In a preview clip, Allen is seen sitting with Carolla and a few other comedians at a round table at the Laugh Factory comedy club. In the short teaser, comedian Karith Foster jokes about “not being black enough” and remarks, “just because I know who my father is?” Allen chuckles, and says “I’m a little offended.”

A number of conservative personalities also have cameos in the film, including right-wing talking head and Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro. While he started as a Fox News personality, Shapiro has made a name for himself in recent years by delivering hot-button issue speeches at college campuses and his arrival at the schools is sometimes met with protests and unrest.

Allen has been a quiet conservative in Hollywood, saying in March that being a Republican in Hollywood “is like ’30s Germany.” His show was cancelled in May despite booming ratings. He expressed agitation at the show’s cancellation as recently as September.