Poor unfortunate children.

Guests on the “Little Mermaid” ride at Disney’s California Adventure got more than they signed up for when the robot Ursula lost her head.





And it’s just as horrifying as it sounds.

Twitter user @dizzzymissy shared a video on Jan. 28 that read: “This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this. #offwithherhead.”

This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2 — M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018

Despite the fact that her head was literally dangling around beneath her neck, the animatronic sea witch carried on singing.

In the video, you can hear one of the Twitter user’s young companions say “It’s broken.”

Other Twitter users jumped on the opportunity to comment on the situation.

Friend: Did you see what happened to Ursula's head? Me: Poor unfortunate soul #Disney pic.twitter.com/Fr6QCK0rZx — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 29, 2018

How I feel on a Monday morning before I’ve had coffee. pic.twitter.com/QftTdPjtUd — ✨Christie ✨ (@christier0408) January 29, 2018

But Ursula wasn’t the only headless robot in the park.

Other guests pointed out that the auctioneer in the famous “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride had also been decapitated.

Has the Queen of Hearts been in Adventureland because the Auctioneers head has come off in Pirates? 😂 — David (@davidatdisney) January 28, 2018

The infamous Auctioneer at Pirates of the Caribbean literally lost his head 😱 I'm curious how long it takes them to fix it #dlplive pic.twitter.com/TZ6JOW64m5 — Julian (@HOPAJUL) January 28, 2018

And of course, the jokes came sailing in.

Describe your ideal man pic.twitter.com/d7elTFdeN7 — Belle (@FiBelleFi) January 28, 2018

They really must’ve ticked off the Queen of Hearts. https://t.co/qS31m6UwCG — A M Y ✨🦄 (@aimster_17) January 29, 2018

And to think, the tech nerds at Disney had such high hopes for their creations:

RELATED: Twitter user shows just how traumatizing British kids’ TV show really was — and he’s not wrong