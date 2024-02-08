This Thursday could make or break the 2024 election. The Supreme Court is set to decide on whether or not Donald Trump is legally allowed to remain on the voting ballot.

Videos by Rare

Even though Donald Trump is a clear front runner in the Republican primary, and leads President Joe Biden in polls from several states, this could potentially be a huge loss for Donald Trump.

As reported by CBS, the discussion surrounding whether or not Donald Trump should still be on the ballot comes from the belief that Donald Trump was responsible for inciting and insurrection on January 6, 2021. The claim is that in an “unprecedented” fashion, Donald Trump was obstructing the trademark peaceful transition of powers between presidencies when he refused to believe the election results of 2020.

Supreme Court Weighs In On Donald Trump’s Presidential Eligibility

JUST IN: Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh hits lead attorney Jason Murray, who is trying to keep Trump off the ballot, with a reality check.



“If you're convicted of [an insurrection] you shall be disqualified from holding any office.”



“President Trump has not been charged… pic.twitter.com/O6VyI41iuE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2024

Furthermore the individuals who first brought forth the case in Colorado have been using section 3 of the 14th amendment that was brought about in 1868. The original intent of this section of the 14th amendment was to keep any Confederates from regaining power after the Civil War.

Gerard Magliocca who is an expert on this section of the Constitution explained to CBS that: “It just doesn’t happen very often where you have a provision of the Constitution that is unknown, in some sense, from the point of view of the Supreme Court,” Gerard added: “Then you say well, it’s about a former president who is running for president and so on — that gives it this added dimension which really has no counterpart that I can think of.”

The latest updates indicate good news for Donald Trump, but nothing is set yet. A report by the New York Times quotes the justices challenging the charge upon Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, pointing out the contradictions among the accusers’ arguments. Their main point it that in context of this section was to restrict state’s rights and was not intended to pertain to presidential candidates necessarily. Justice Roberts said that this Amendment is: “the last place you’d look for authorization for the states, including Confederate states, to enforce the presidential election process.”

Read More:Donald Trump Gives Hint At VP Choice