Vegan Activists Asks Macon Bacon Minor-League Baseball Team to Change Name

Fake bacon is among the lamest things on the planet you can eat. Why settle for imitations when you can have the real thing?

Well, a group of vegan activists have asked the Macon Bacon, perhaps the best-named team in all of minor-league baseball, to come up with something new moniker.

The group has issued a press release in which it asks the Macon Bacon to become the Macon Facon Bacon.

No, seriously.

“Macon Bacon’s glorification of bacon, a processed meat that raises the risk of colorectal cancer and other diseases, sends the wrong message to fans,” Anna Herby, DHSc, RD, CDCES, nutrition education program manager for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, told the Macon Bacon in the letter, via OutKick.“I urge you to update the team’s name to Macon Facon Bacon and promote plant-based bacon alternatives, such as Facon Bacon or Mushroom Bacon, that will help your fans stay healthy. As for Kevin, Macon Bacon’s mascot, he can reveal that he is actually plant-based bacon.”

Perhaps the one thing that annoys everyone about vegans is that they seem to think their way is the only way. Nutritionists across the world have spoken out against plant-based-only diets, citing macronutrient deficiencies (like, you know, protein).

Regardless of where you stand on food choices, bacon is viewed as a staple of the American diet, and is actually not all that bad for you. While recommended only in moderation, normal bacon “contains some essential micronutrients, including potassium, which supports bone health, heart health, muscle strength and prevents high blood pressure,” according to Tofubud. “You can also find over 50% of the RDA of two essential minerals in bacon; selenium and phosphorus.”

So maybe the Macon baseball team should change its name to the Macon Bacon is Actually Not All That Bad for You.

I’m debating what I want for lunch today: I’m deciding between:



A cup of bacon

A plate of bacon

A bacon bowl

A Big bacon combo, if I’m feeling like having a cheat day



What are we thinking, Bacon Country?#DripGrease || #StartTheSizzle — Macon Bacon 🥓 (@GoMaconBacon) June 19, 2023

On the bright side, Bacon team president Brandon Raphael clapped back at the vegans in a press release.

“While we are disappointed in the disapproval of our branding from Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, the Macon Bacon do not view ourselves as a glorification of an unhealthy lifestyle; rather, we pride ourselves on being a fun-natured organization focused on bringing families and communities together of Middle Georgia and beyond,” he wrote.

“We take great pride in the Macon Bacon naming rights (which our fans named), as we get to witness the smiles and laughter from our fan base – who have supported our branding since our inception — that stems from the brand’s lighthearted and playful nature. We are a family-friendly organization and we are extremely grateful for our fans.

“While we certainly offer bacon-based options on our concessions menu, our organization has developed a menu that is full of other dining variations to ensure that our fans have choices as to what they consume while enjoying their time at the ballpark, which includes a plant-based option. That was obviously not mentioned in the group’s complaint.”

The Bacon are represented by mascot Kevin, who is a piece of bacon in a baseball uniform. There may have never been a better mascot in the history of professional sports.

So please, Macon Bacon. Keep doing your thing.