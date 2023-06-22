Kevin Costner’s Tenant Denies Romance With Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine: ‘I’m Just a Guy Who Paid My Rent’

Kevin Costner’s tenant, who was accused of having a romantic relationship with his estranged wife, has finally spoken out. According to the tenant there was never any sexual relationship between them.

Videos by Rare

It’s Just Rumors

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network

During an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, Starr was questioned about his relationship with the duo. In response, he claimed that he was “just a guy who paid [his] rent” and tries “to be friendly to everybody.”

He added, “I just had a tenant landlord relationship [with them], nothing else. There was nothing there. They have kids and are going through a divorce.”

Starr expressed well-wishes for the estranged partners as they go through their separation.

“I just hope that it ends peacefully for them,” he shared with the outlet. “I hope his divorce resolves and his kids are minimally impacted.”

Costner, 68, has been married to his wife, Baumgartner, 49, since 2004. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May.

Rising Tensions

Via The PioneerWoman

The former flames have three children together: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Their split has been far from amicable. Recently, news broke that Baumgartner had been refusing to vacate their shared home in Santa Barbara, California, and was seeking $248,000 per month in child support. Adding fuel to the fire, reports emerged on Monday of her friendship with Starr.

“After he moved in, he became close friends with Chris and Kevin,” a source shared with The Sun. “They’d hang out together with their kids. But Kevin was always away filming, so Chris must have been lonely.”

According to an insider, Baumgartner and Starr were almost inseparable, hanging out together almost every day. This eventually led to a fallout between Costner and Starr, which reportedly escalated quickly. As a result, Starr had to end his lease early due to a legal dispute with Costner.