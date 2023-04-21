Why Has The Manifesto of Tennessee Shooter Audrey Hale Still Not Been Released?

NOTE: This Article Contains Factual Evidence As Well As Opinions From Author

It was late-March when transgender shooter Audrey Hale massacred three children and three adults at the Covenant Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hale was a former student that had allegedly become angry with her Christian upbringing. This was all reportedly documented in a manifesto that Hale left behind before committing this atrocity.

With other shootings, like the Buffalo Tops Grocery Store shooting of 2022, the manifesto of the shooter was made public almost immediately. The Buffalo shooting occurred on May 14th, 2022. We have reports from just four days later detailing every aspect of the shooter’s manifesto.

Audrey Hale’s manifesto has still not been released.

Recent reports from Fox News detail that local authorities in Nashville have claimed that the FBI is responsible for stalling the release of Audrey Hale’s manifesto. Fox News’ report reads...

Authorities have delayed the release of a manifesto penned by Audrey Hale, the shooter who killed six inside a Nashville, Tennessee elementary school, one public official said, calling it a “blueprint on total destruction.” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee, told the New York Post the FBI was behind the delay while calling for the documents to be released to grieving loved ones and Congress. The manifesto “could maybe tell us a little bit about what’s going on inside of her head,” he told the newspaper. “I think that would answer a lot of questions.” https://www.foxnews.com/us/tennessee-officials-say-fbi-stalling-release-nashville-shooter-audrey-hale-manifesto

Why would the FBI work to hide the manifesto of Hale, yet work to reveal the manifesto of other shootings such as the Buffalo Tops Grocery Store shooting?

The answer lies in the political desires of those reporting the news, and doing the investigating. Officials were able to portray the Buffalo shooter as a Right Wing radical who committed his act of terror because of the ‘Great Replacement Theory’.

Media members across the Nation flocked to the airwaves to blame Tucker Carlson and Fox News for the shooting.

When it comes to Audrey Hale and the massacre at the Covenant Christian School, there is no possibility of a media twist against the Right. The only path that admonishes the Left and their radical ideology from this tragedy is to be silent on the motive, and to instead focus on the weapons used. All in search of using the tragedy to their own political benefit.

Perhaps this explains why the Biden Administration has met with the Tennessee Legislators who were expelled from the Tennessee House for joining a riotous mob, but has not met with the victim’s families.

The Biden Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation have done a horrible thing in politicizing this tragedy. For concealing the truth about a tragedy that America deserves to know about.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called out the FBI for stalling the release of the manifesto, see a tweet with that statement below…

The FBI has not released the Nashville school shooter’s manifesto.



Reportedly it would be too damaging to the Trans agenda.



Release the manifesto!



America deserves to know the truth. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 21, 2023

Conservative commentator Candace Owens also commented on the manifesto, see a tweet with that statement below…

Why have they not yet released the manifesto for the Christian Covenant school shooting and yet they almost instantly released the manifesto for the Louisville bank shooting?



What narratives are they trying to protect and foster? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 20, 2023

America deserve to know the truth about this shooting. They deserve to know exactly why Audrey Hale stormed into that school and murdered those poor innocent souls.

We must know why it happened so that we may prevent it from ever happening again. Guns don’t cause violence…. People do.

We need to know why this particular person committed this particular crime. Anything short of absolute transparency sets a political double standard, and also inappropriately politicizes a tragedy.

Why are they holding the release of the truth?