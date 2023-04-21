Scarlett Johansson Praises Ryan Reynolds When Asked About Brief Marriage

While a guest on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop podcast, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson revealed that she is still on good terms with ex-husband Ryan Reynolds. Johansson and Reynolds were briefly married from 2008 to late 2010.

Johansson has been married twice since then, to Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017 and to Colin Jost from 2020 to the present. Reynolds has been married to Blake Lively since 2012. Both Johannsson and Reynolds had children with their new partners.

Scarlett Johansson Dishes on Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds

On the podcast, when Paltrow asks Johansson, “You’ve been married two times?” Johansson reveals it was actually three times. Paltrow then said, “Oh that’s right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds, goals!”

Johansson soon opened up about her relationship with her first husband, saying, “We weren’t married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man or whatever… He’s a good guy.” Paltrow added, “We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house.”

Johansson soon talked about her current marriage to Colin Jost, saying “It’s funny. I knew Colin for a long time, but only kind of through work. When we first started seeing other(s), I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life because I wasn’t comfortable with setting my own boundaries, and I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else.”

Johansson and Reynolds publicly announced their divorce to People back in the early 2010s, stating, “After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.” Although the two seem to be on respectful terms, Reynolds reportedly continues to request to not work with Johansson on projects, simply because it feels “awkward.”

