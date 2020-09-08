California is burning and apparently one of its wildfires was caused by a family’s gender reveal involving a pyrotechnic smoke device held in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, California.

According to the San Bernardino National Forest‘s Twitter account, the wildfire now raging even harder than the need for attention possessed by the couple who started it has grown to 10,574 Acres acres as of Monday and is just 16% contained.

The CAL FIRE San Bernardino Unit took to Instagram to explain the situation and post a press release regarding the fire.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party. The fire began at 10:23 am on September 5, 2020 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the City of Yucaipa. CAL FIRE reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire. Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially responsible and criminally responsible.

Because the weather in California right now is both extremely dry and brutally hot the wildfire has been difficult to combat.

CAL FIRE has said that the parties involved may be held both criminally and financially responsible for the fire.

A couple thoughts:

1. Please, forever and ever, stop doing gender reveals. They’re lame. A Facebook post will suffice.

2. And what a way to make an announcement about a human life — doing it by burning an untold amount of wildlife to death. The couple might as well have truly committed to the bit and slaughtered 10,000 goats in celebration of whatever gender they announced like some sort of Babylonian king. Then could’ve at least fed homeless people instead of potentially making other people homeless.