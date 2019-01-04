Woman in Vegetative State In Nursing Facility Gives Birth After Being Raped

Arizona Authorities are investigating a rape incident after a female patient in a vegetative state in a nursing facility gave birth to a baby. The woman stunned workers when she went into labor since they didn’t even know she was pregnant in the first place.

The woman has have been in a vegetative state at the Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility for 14 years, after a near drowning incident. Nobody knows who is responsible for impregnating the woman since she has no way of identifying him due to her state. A woman familiar with what happened, who prefers to remain anonymous, said employes couldn’t believe what unfolded inside the victim’s room. None of the staff were aware she was pregnant until she was giving birth. The patient was moaning but didn’t know what was wrong until the woman was crowning.

Luckily, employees stated the baby was alive and healthy. Adult Protective Services said after hearing the allegation, they immediately dispatched a team to conduct safety and health checks on all members living in the facility. The Arizona Department of Health is actively working with law enforcement officers in their criminal investigation.

As of now, no suspects have been named. The employee said the patient required round the clock care, and many had access to her room. The facility has since changed protocol this year, stating if male staff needs to enter a room with a female patient, they have to bring in a female employee with them.

The Hacienda Healthcare Serves more than 2,500 people each year.