Wyoming Man Restrained by Good Samaritans After Allegedly Assaulting Walmart Employees

One man tried to leave a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming without paying for some electronics, assaulting two older female employees along the way, police said.

But a couple of good Samaritans made sure that he didn’t happen, holding down the suspect until police arrived.

And Jeffrey Garner, 56, is no small suspect, as police described him as 6-foot tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Garner allegedly elbowed an elderly female employee in the head and then punched another female employee in the face before he was restrained. Police reportedly arrived within minutes after a call of a disturbance.

A statement from Casper police said that Garner was “severely agitated and showing signs of substance use,” and he therefore “received transport for medical clearance” upon his arrest.

Meanwhile, both of the female victims received treatment, with one being taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be OK. Just probably fairly traumatized by an alleged drugged-out whacko getting physical with them.

Per the Casper Star-Tribune:

“The Casper Police Department Victim Services Unit ‘will be in contact and available to the victims as they recover,’ the statement said.

“Casper police thanked the ‘quick-thinking citizens,’ who ‘exercised their liberty in detaining a violent offender until law enforcement arrived,’ the statement said.”