The term “threat to democracy,” has become of the Democrat’s favorite terms, most often pointed at Donald Trump. The new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has become the latest so-called ‘threat.’

Following the January 6 Capitol riot, Nancy Pelosi made it a point to say Donald Trump and his supporters are a “threat to democracy.” Since then, Pelosi and the rest of the Democratic party have warmed up to the term.

One of the most recent alleged threats happened to be the entire Republican party. After Matt Geatz led the way to kick out the former House Speaker, McCarthy, the House Republicans struggled greatly to unite over a new House Speaker.

In response, Nancy Pelosi said in a quick interview with CSPAN: “… uh Speaker’s race on their side or our side, we have always respected each others judgement. But today and yesterday, that was an assault to our Democracy, as Jim Jordan assaulted our democracy on January 6th.”

The Never Ending ‘Threat To Democracy’

Nancy Pelosi calls the votes for Speaker of the House an “assault on democracy” and compares it to January 6th..



pic.twitter.com/zKOtyoWAG5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 18, 2023

After the House Republicans certainly struggled to vote in a new House Speaker, the Democrats angrily joined in calling the lack of a House Speaker threatening and claiming the government might shut down and so forth.

Now that Mike Johnson has been unanimously voted in as the new House Speaker, what do the Democrats have to say? Democratic Representative Katie Porter posted on X: “Insurrectionist Mike Johnson is now second in line to the presidency. The American people deserve better.” She also made it clear that, in her mind of course, Mike Johnson is “Anti-Democracy.”

Anti-Abortion

Anti-LGBTQ+

Anti-Social Security

Anti-Medicare

Anti-Democracy



Insurrectionist Mike Johnson is now second in line to the presidency. The American people deserve better.https://t.co/tozlz8VEny — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) October 25, 2023

It almost seems like many in the Democrat party do not know what they want. On the one hand, no House Speaker is a threat, and now the unanimously voted in Mike Johnson threatens us all? Either they need to make up their mind, or have an original thought and stop copy and pasting from each other’s posts.