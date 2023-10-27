ACLU Swallows Pride and Defends Trump’s Right to Free Speech

You know the Left has spun into insanity when even the ACLU defends Donald Trump.

Videos by Rare

The ACLU was once an organization that served as selfless guardians of the Constitution, tirelessly working to dismantle racist Democrat segregation policies such as the internment of Japanese-Americans in World War 2 and in landmark cases such as Brown v. Board of Education.

But over the last generation, the group that famously defended even Nazis’ right to free speech in 1978 had devolved into just another arm of the Democratic Party. You only have to look at its list of accomplishment on its own website to see the ACLU has gone from guaranteeing the rights of even the most heinous people… to going full Trump Derangement Syndrome by bragging that it filed 56 lawsuits against him during his administration. In fact, one of the “accomplishments” the ACLU touts is challenging “Trump’s Muslim ban,” while knowing that it hypocritically refused to challenge the same policy when Barack Obama did it.

So in an act that must have made its entire staff feel like they were passing kidney stones the size of walnuts, the ACLU filed an amicus brief – a “friend of the court” brief – condemning US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan’s blatantly illegal gag order and defending Donald Trump’s right to free speech.

If you’ll remember, in an effort to interfere with the 2024 election, Judge Chutkan issued a sweeping gag order to prevent Donald Trump from speaking out about his being illegally indicted as a political target of the Democrats. The ACLU argued on Trump’s behalf that the gag order is so vague and wide that Trump saying anything could be grounds for further illegally prosecuting him.

It must have truly pained the ACLU to swallow its pride and do the right thing for the guy their political masters ordered them to hate. In fact, this pain can be seen throughout the amicus brief it filed through ridiculously editorialized statements such as Trump said things that are “patently false and [have] caused great harm to countless individuals, as well as to the Republic itself.” It’s language taken directly from same the DNC talking points that has infected the mainstream media. But, of course, you only have to look at the Ukraine flags on social media to know liberals have never been known for thinking for themselves.

Somebody at the ACLU must have woken up and realized, “Hey, if the courts will illegally censor Trump, maybe they’ll illegally censor… us!!” We can only hope that one day the ACLU will go back to believing in the maxim of the previous generation’s liberals of, “I don’t like what you’re saying, but I will defend your right to say it.”

But until then, the ACLU is so hurt by having to do the right thing that they refuse to tweet on X that they defended Donald Trump. But it’s a start.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: ACLU ribbons on display at Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’s Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Party at the W Hotel POV Rooftop on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for TBS)