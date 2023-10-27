Speaker Johnson On Biden: “I Think It Has Been A Failed Presidency” (Video)

During a sit-down interview with Sean Hannity, new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson discussed his views of President Joe Biden’s Administration, along with several other topics. Johnson was blunt when it came to Biden, stating plainly, “I think it has been a failed presidency.”

Johnson said that he cannot point to one policy of the Biden Administration that he could say has been successful, and that all of the problems we are currently seeing have been caused by bad policy decisions. See a clip of that statement below…

During this interview, Johnson made many statements that disappointed many Republican voters, saying that he may support U.S. ground troops in Israel, vowing his support for Ukraine, and supports Israel directly attacking Iran. Many of these positions could result in an escalation of conflict around the globe.

There was some good, and some bad from the interview with Hannity, and still it remains to be seen whether Johnson will mark an improvement from Kevin McCarthy. Time will tell, but for now, House Republicans have a new leader who is a vocal critic of the Biden Administration. That is surely a huge change.

