Speaker Johnson On Biden: “I Think It Has Been A Failed Presidency” (Video)

During a sit-down interview with Sean Hannity, new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson discussed his views of President Joe Biden’s Administration, along with several other topics. Johnson was blunt when it came to Biden, stating plainly, “I think it has been a failed presidency.”

Johnson said that he cannot point to one policy of the Biden Administration that he could say has been successful, and that all of the problems we are currently seeing have been caused by bad policy decisions. See a clip of that statement below…

"I think it has been a failed presidency." –@SpeakerJohnson on Joe Biden's presidency. pic.twitter.com/wi3vCBqxQa — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) October 27, 2023

During this interview, Johnson made many statements that disappointed many Republican voters, saying that he may support U.S. ground troops in Israel, vowing his support for Ukraine, and supports Israel directly attacking Iran. Many of these positions could result in an escalation of conflict around the globe.

Mike Johnson, the new GOP Speaker of the House, tells Sean Hannity:



– "We can't allow Putin to prevail in Ukraine"

– US "boots on the ground" may be required to "stand with Israel"

– Supports Israel directly attacking Iran

– Russia, China, and Iran are "the new Axis of Evil" pic.twitter.com/1dQAZqpMKn — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 27, 2023

There was some good, and some bad from the interview with Hannity, and still it remains to be seen whether Johnson will mark an improvement from Kevin McCarthy. Time will tell, but for now, House Republicans have a new leader who is a vocal critic of the Biden Administration. That is surely a huge change.