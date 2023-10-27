Confused Biden With Australian PM: “Don’t Fall On The Flowers!” (Video)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his wife at an upscale dinner last night at the White House. While posing for pictures with the Australian Prime Minister outside of the White House, President Biden appeared very confused.

Videos by Rare

At one point, Biden randomly screamed out, “don’t fall on the flowers!” What is Biden talking about? Why does our President always seem so incredibly confused?

"Don't fall on the flowers" pic.twitter.com/lyQftfqejz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

See another clip of Biden and Albanese at the White House dinner last night in the clip below…

The world may be in crisis, but Joe and Jill, Ed.D., are throwing a big bash tonight pic.twitter.com/KfWEgAgDQi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2023

Is it really appropriate for President Joe Biden to be hosting a fancy dinner at the White House while the world sits on the brink of war? News broke this morning that members of Hamas have traveled to Russia in order to meet with Russian government officials.

We are right on the edge of a massive global conflict, and as the world descends into chaos, President Joe Biden has no interest in being a leader. He simply, at this point, appears incapable of doing so.