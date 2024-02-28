Former Michigan Football Standout Craig Roh Dies Of Colon Cancer At 33

Craig Roh, a standout defensive lineman for the University of Michigan who later went on to play in the Canadian football league, has died after a battle with colon cancer, his wife announced. He was 33.

“I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th,” Chelsea Roh wrote on X. “Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could. He laid out a timeline for his business so stay tuned… Many have asked how they can help, I’ve attached our GoFundMe to this post.”

Roh hailed from Scottsdale, Arizona, but decided to move across the country to play for the Wolverines in 2008. At the time, he was ranked as the nation’s seventh-best defensive end.

He won the Sugar Bowl with Michigan as a junior, then went undrafted in the NFL following his senior season. He signed on with the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad as a rookie.

Eventually, Roh won a Canadian Football League championship as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018.

He retired from football in 2021.

