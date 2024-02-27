Wife Of Packers Legend Bart Starr Dead At 89

Cherry Starr, the wife of Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Bart Starr, has died. She was 89.

While no cause was given, Cherry Starr died peacefully in her home in Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Starr Children’s Fund.

“Originally from Ohio, she eventually moved to the South, settling in Montgomery, AL, where she attended Sidney Lanier High School,” the website wrote. “While there, she met her future husband, Bart. Although their personalities were beautifully distinct, they shared, from the beginning, a love for all of mankind and a deep commitment to treat everyone they met with the highest level of dignity and respect.

“After attending Auburn University, Cherry married Bart and resided in Tuscaloosa, where they lived until the most important chapter in her life unfolded. She moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Bart pursued a career in football”

Bart Starr, who won the first two Super Bowls as Packers QB, passed away at the age of 85 in 2019. He had suffered two strokes and a heart attack prior to his death. He was named NFL MVP in 1966.

Overall, the Packers were 62-24-4 with Starr (1960-67), who played for legendary coach Vince Lombardi.

He won MVP honors in both Super Bowls I and II and after the Packers’ first title loss to Philadelphia in 1960, they never lost another playoff game with Starr under center.

“The Starrs helped to co-found Rawhide Youth Services in New London to help at-risk and troubled boys throughout the state in 1965,” wrote FOX 6 News. “They also served as honorary chairpersons of the Vince Lombardi Classic for 44 years, retiring in 2014. They helped to raise more than $16 million to help fight cancer.”