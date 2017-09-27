This Chicago hotel was rated most haunted spot in Illinois

As Halloween comes upon us, a new list emerges to reveal the most haunted place in each state. So what does that mean for Illinois?

A Chicago hotel that you may have passed or even stayed in has earned a top place as one of the most haunted spots in Illinois.

According to Travel and Leisure magazine, The Congress Plaza Hotel is one of the scariest spots in the state.

The hotel is located at 520 South Michigan Ave. and attracts skeptics, ghost hunters and tourists from just about everywhere.





How exactly does a spot make the ‘Most Haunted’ list? Criteria include creepy historical events partaking in the space…

It was said that Chicago’s number one gangster, Al Capone, ran his ring out of The Congress. Some people even claimed to have seen Capone’s ghost lurking the halls near his suite on the eighth floor.

Every year, The Congress hosts a Halloween Ball to celebrate and embrace its haunted history but it may be a while until the ghosts are invited to the event.