Made famous by a lot of things, one of Chicago’s infamous titles returns as the city was named Orkin’s No. 3 worst city in regards to bed bugs.





While this may seem like a cringe-worthy title, it could be worse. In 2016 the Windy City had the horrified honor of being the absolute worst for bed bugs, claiming Orkin’s number one spot, according to Patch.

It appears there is a rising trend in bed bug infestations in the United States in general, not just Chi-Town. While Baltimore claimed the number on spot on Orkin’s list for the second year in a row, Dr. Tim Husen, an Orkin entomologist, said beg bugs are becoming a bigger problem every year.

“The number of bed bug infestations in the United States is still rising,” Husen said. “They continue to invade our homes and businesses on a regular basis because they are not seasonal pests, and only need blood to survive.”

The rankings for the company’s list is based on where they performed the most bed bug treatments from December 2016 to November 2017, according to Fox. With Washington D.C. landing second on the list and Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio falling in line after Chicago, it seems the biggest cities are taking this buggy title.

While Orkin does not account for all bed bug treatments in the United States, the company pointed out that they have handled cases in all 50 states, according to Market Watch. Reminding the nation that anyone can be a victim, the company recommends checking for bed bugs regularly as well as eliminating clutter and carefully inspecting any furniture that may be brought into a house as preventative measures.

“Bed bugs are the great hitch hiker of the bug world and they are very difficult to control without professional help,” Ron Harrison, an Orkin technical-services director said. “They don’t just hide in beds, they can be found in furniture, bed posts, rugs and even electrical outlets.”