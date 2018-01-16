Menu
wiener Read this Next

The Wiener's Circle strikes AGAIN, bashing Trump on their marquee
Advertisement

Throughout the year, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras stepped up to [or should I say behind] the plate and earned his stripes to take over for David Ross last season.


According to 12UP, he is also killing it in front of the crowd.

RELATED: CubsCon attendee list just dropped, here’s who will definitely be there!

This past weekend according to the news outlet, the team held their annual Cubs convention – gathering members from the team together to address fans as well as media.

And with Contreras on the panel, he spiced up the room with a shocking quote you won’t forget….

RELATED: Joe Maddon’s annual, “Thanksmas,” dinner kicks off Cubs Convention week

Contreras went there and did not apologize. And that is why the Cubs are going to win the worldseries. Again.

Cub’s Contreras deserves slow clap for shocking Jon Lester comment Facebook
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement