Throughout the year, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras stepped up to [or should I say behind] the plate and earned his stripes to take over for David Ross last season.





According to 12UP, he is also killing it in front of the crowd.

RELATED: CubsCon attendee list just dropped, here’s who will definitely be there!

This past weekend according to the news outlet, the team held their annual Cubs convention – gathering members from the team together to address fans as well as media.

And with Contreras on the panel, he spiced up the room with a shocking quote you won’t forget….

1 6 2 & Z E R O pic.twitter.com/35tVikX5RS — Frederic (@DOM_Frederic) January 13, 2018

RELATED: Joe Maddon’s annual, “Thanksmas,” dinner kicks off Cubs Convention week

Contreras went there and did not apologize. And that is why the Cubs are going to win the worldseries. Again.