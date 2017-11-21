Menu
The Chicago officer who shot at a car full of teens now learns his fate
After the Cubs turned the corner on the field and made a run to the NLCS back in 2015: ticket prices went up, on average by about 10%.


With prices staying relatively flat during the rebuild, it was to be to expected that they would climb back up when the product on the field became more inviting.

And after another hugely successful year in 2016 – prices went up again last offseason. The average increase was nearly 20%.

This offseason, season ticket prices are going up again, but this time — only by about 1% (Tribune). In some sections – like the bleachers – prices will actually be going down.

Not raising prices a huge amount this year, may prove to be a wise move by the Cubs, who potentially face a little bit of softness in the early going in 2018, too.

But before you get to upset with paying more than usual to see our Cubbies – let’s all take a moment to relish in this moment below that got us to where we are today.

