If you were looking for a reason to celebrate the Chicago-style hot dog, here’s your chance!

The Chicago History Museum is hosting a three-day celebration of Chicago’s notorious, most beloved food: the hot dog, and it all begins this weekend.

The Chicago Hot Dog Fest begins Friday and will continue on through Sunday at the museum, located at 1601 N. Clark Street, hosting bands and speeches coupled with hearty servings of hot dogs, according to DNAinfo. The event will all take place right outside the museum at the corner of LaSalle Drive and Stockton Drive at the southern edge of Lincoln Park.

RELATED: Four Brits explore the food side of Chicago and absolutely love what they taste





The event kicks-off with a presentation from the museum’s own historian, Peter Alter, who will be delivering a speech titled “Dogs, Diamonds, Wieners and Losers: Baseball in Chicago” at 2 p.m. Friday.

Continuing the fun into Saturday, Bob Schwartz, author of “Never Put Ketchup on a Hot Dog,” will speak on “The Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame” at 1 p.m., followed by Second City trouper Julie Marchiano declaring herself “In Defense of Ketchup,” at 2 p.m.

In the midst of all of the speakers, attendees are encouraged to locate a vendor and chow down on some delicious Chicago-style hot dogs. Among the vendors are Big Bob & Fritzy’s, Byron’s, Chicago’s Dog House, and Edzo’s. Hot dogs must be purchased with “Dog Dollars” that can be bought in advance at a discounted price.

RELATED: Costco is introducing a new food court item and serving it up “Chicago-style,” but does anyone know what that means?

With a three-day dedication to this small bite’s big reputation, there’s no doubt Chicagoans take their food staples seriously.