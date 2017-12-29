Recalling David Kampf and goaltenderJeff Glass from the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs as well as replaced goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve — the Chicago Blackhawks are making some changes.





According to the official site of the Chicago Blackhawks Kampf, 22, in his first year with the team – shares fourth on the IceHogs with 17 points (7G, 10A) in 30 games played this season. Kampf held a season-long five-game point streak (3G, 4A) from Oct. 21-28.

RELATED: “It’s OK to be scared,” Blackhawks announcer Eddie Olczyk on his battle with cancer

The Czech Republic native – the Jirkov – posted career highs in goals (15), assists (16) and points in 52 games during the 2016-17 regular season with Piráti Chomutov of the Czech Extraliga. According to the site, he added three goals and seven assists in 15 postseason contests. In 141 career games with Piráti Chomutov, Kampf collected 25 goals and 22 assists — representing his country twice at the IIHF World U20 Junior Championships (2014 and 2015), recording one goal as well as three assists in 10 games.

The site notes that Glass – native of Calgary, Alberta – is 10-4-2 with a 2.60 goals against average and .917 save percentage in 18 appearances this season. Glass has allowed two goals or fewer in seven of his last eight appearances according to the site, and in 20 games last year with the IceHogs — Glass stacked up an 8-10-2 mark with a 2.63 GAA, .914 SV% and two shutouts.

RELATED: Chicago rapper has a strong message for the Chicago Blackhawks

According to the official site, Glass has totaled a 61-82-4 mark and five shutouts with the Binghamton Senators (2005-09), Toronto Marlies (2016-17) and IceHogs (2016-17) in 175 career AHL games. He additionally, in the Kontinental Hockey League with six different teams from 2009-16, recorded an 81-87-30 career record. Glass was originally drafted in the third round (89th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators and was signed by Chicago on Feb. 23, 2017.

In 28 games played during the 2017-18 season, Crawford is fourth in the NHL holding a 2.27 GAA and third with a .929 SV%.