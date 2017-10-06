Chicago medical spa gives women fighting cancer a day of relaxation

A Chicago medical spa closed its doors last Friday so it could spend the entire afternoon pampering women who battle cancer.

The women received the red carpet treatment at Vitahl Medical Aesthetics in their fight against the disease.

Those who are diagnosed with cancer often say it feels like ‘survival mode’ and their days center around chemo and radiation treatments to make them better but often times, treatments to feel better go overlooked.





“This is our first ever, red carpet cancer care spa day. It’s about giving back to all of you.” said Vihtal’s Medical Director, Dr. Tahl Humes.

For the first time in a while, these four cancer patients were no longer waiting for another doctors appointment, but a day filled with facials, massages, and makeup-makeovers.

Humes said it was one of her own patients that helped her realize it was how cancer not only made her feel on the outside but also, on the inside.

“She felt like she had aged 10 years in one year, just from going through chemotherapy and we don’t think about that side…seeing that we could bring in these women who are not able to think about themselves because they are thinking every day about what will my treatment be.”