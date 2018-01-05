It’s finally here – ticket sales for the Cubs’s spring training are open today and Saturday – and it feels like second Christmas.





According to BLEACHER NATION, general on-sale for single-game tickets to Cubs Spring Training games at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, begins on Saturday, January 6th at 10 a.m. MST/11 a.m. CST, according to an official statement.

According to the statement, fans are able to secure their games one day earlier through the online Mastercard Presale, beginning Friday, January 5, at 11 a.m. MST/noon CST through 10:59 p.m. MST/11:59 p.m. CST. The statements also notes if you are using a Mastercard, you may purchase single game Spring Training tickets in advance of the general on-sale at a 15 percent premium in excess of face value, while fans using other forms of payment may purchase tickets at a 20 percent premium.

The statement reads that tickets may be purchased online at http://www.cubs.com, over the phone at 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827) or in person beginning January 6 at the Sloan Park ticket office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST. It should also be noted there is a limit of six tickets per game and a maximum of four games per order.

“After another record-setting attendance at Sloan Park last season, we expect a strong showing when tickets go on sale and encourage fans to purchase their must-have dates early,” said Spring Training Business Operations general manager, Justin Piper, in a statement, according to the news outlet.

The Cubs start their 2018 Spring Training home schedule vs. the Texas Rangers on Saturday, February 24, at 1:05 p.m. MST. The complete 2017 Spring Training schedule is available at http://www.sloanpark.com.

If you are purchasing a single game ticket in person, you may make your purchase at Sloan Park, at 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa, Arizona. The Sloan Park ticket office opens at 10 a.m. MST Saturday, January 6 and their hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST, Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST, as well as during Sunday home games. The Cubs Team Store will open January 6 at 8 a.m. MST. A list of Team Store hours is available at http://www.sloanpark.com.

To purchase general on-sale tickets over the phone or make your purchase online, you may dial 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827) or go online to http://www.cubs.com starting at 10 a.m. MST/11 a.m. CST Saturday, January 6, according to the statement and BLEACHER NATION.

And to all those looking to participate in the online Mastercard Presale can purchase one day earlier, starting on Friday, January 5, at 11 a.m. MST/noon CST through 10:59 p.m. MST/11:59 p.m. CST – fans who use a Mastercard can purchase single game Spring Training tickets in advance of the general on-sale at a 15 percent premium in excess of face value, while fans using other forms of payment may purchase tickets at a 20 percent premium, according to the statement and BLEACHER NATION.

If you have any other Spring Training questions regarding tickets, send them to mesa@cubs.com. To stay updated on information, plus take a virtual tour of Sloan Park, visit http://www.sloanpark.com.