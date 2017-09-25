This is how the Chicago Bears responded to Trump comments on the NFL

It’s safe to say you couldn’t go anywhere this weekend to escape politics. President Trump went off on Twitter throughout the weekend and you can read up on that here if you somehow missed it. Honestly this would have been the perfect weekend to take a wilderness getaway.

Pretty much everyone was talking about it and this is how the Bears confronted the news just before game time.

Statement from Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey. pic.twitter.com/36u9aboXOO — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2017

Da Bears were playing the Pittsburgh Steelers who elected to remain in the locker room during the anthem.





Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

Pretty much every other team issued a statement, and if President Trump wanted to bring people together this weekend (which was the opposite of what he wanted) he succeeded. So thanks Trump for making the NFL more unified than ever.

Of course he had more to say about the controversy throughout yesterday and this morning…

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

When will the tweetstorm stop? Only time will tell, sound off in the Facebook comments your thoughts!